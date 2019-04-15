A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory That Iron Man Will Eventually Claim Iron Throne Goes Viral

Speculation that Iron Man will eventually claim Game of Thrones‘ Iron Throne is proving popular on Twitter.

What if Tony Stark as direct descendant of Ned Stark will eventually seat on the Iron Throne because he is Iron Man?

🤔🤔🤔#WinterIsHere #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xPodtif6u2 — #WhateverItTakes👽 (@KingPrechy) April 14, 2019

Though Robert Downey Jr.’s armored Avenger won’t be crossing over with the HBO fantasy drama anytime soon, Tony Stark could extend his own lineage in the coming Avengers: Endgame, which could follow up on the tease of a child with fiancée Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow), who in the preceding Avengers: Infinity War was at the center of a dream in which Stark envisioned the couple having their first child.

Asked about the potential premonition, Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo answered only, “It was a dream, but dreams are mysterious.”

Paltrow may have let slip an errant Endgame spoiler last May, when she suggested the couple does wed and the Tony-Pepper baby becomes a reality:

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

When asked who should inherit the Iron Throne in a recent interview with Variety, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams nominated a Stark, but not Tony: the Arya Stark star believes Sansa Stark (Dark Phoenix‘s Sophie Turner) is the rightful choice.

“Sansa Stark. I think Sansa is just the most incredible character and I think she’s learned so much,” Williams said. “And I think the world would be a better place with Sansa Stark on the Iron Throne.”

Game of Thrones premieres its eighth and final season tonight on HBO. Iron Man next returns in Avengers: Endgame, out April 26.

