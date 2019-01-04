Danai Gurira, Nicole Kidman and More Join Golden Globes Presenters

The roster of this year’s Golden Globes presenters nearly doubled on Friday, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the second wave of celebrities that will be handing out awards during Sunday’s show. Like the first wave, which was revealed on Thursday, there are plenty of stars from the world of comic movies and TV on the list.

Highlighting this second wave of presenters is Danai Gurira, who is quickly becoming one of the biggest faces in our little corner of the entertainment industry. In addition to her starring role as Michonne on The Walking Dead, Gurira portrays the beloved Wakandan general Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War last year. Gurira is now the fifth actor from Black Panther to be named a presenter at the Globes, following Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, and Sterling K. Brown.

Also joining the presenters lineup is Nicole Kidman, who plays Queen Atlanna in Aquaman, though she’s been known for much, much more over the years. The voice of Rocket Raccoon himself, Bradley Cooper, will be presenting, though he’s also received several Golden Globe nominations for his work as the writer, director, and star of A Star Is Born.

Lucy Liu is another addition to the presenters this year and, while she has never starred in a Marvel or DC film, she recently directed episodes of Luke Cage for Netflix. Chris Pine, who plays Steve Trevor in both Wonder Woman films, and Kingsman lead Taron Egerton are also set to present.

The second wave of presenters also includes Antonio Banderas, Kristen Bell, Emily Blunt, Steve Carell, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Richard Gere, Julianne Moore, Megan Mullally, Amy Pohler, Gina Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz.

On Thursday, the first wave of Golden Globes presenters was announced, including Halle Berry, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Jessica Chastain, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dick Van Dyke, Idris Elba, Harrison Ford, Johnny Galecki, Justin Hartley, Taraji P. Henson, Felicity Huffman, Allison Janney, Michael B. Jordan, William H. Macy, Chrissy Metz, Mike Myers, Lupita Nyong’o, Gary Oldman, Jim Parsons, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Lena Waithe, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

In addition to the usual awards, this year’s ceremony will be recognizing two legends of the industry. The Big Lebowski star Jeff Bridges, who played the villainous Obadiah Stane in 2008’s Iron Man, will be honored with this year’s Cecil B. deMille Award. Carol Burnett will receive the first-ever Carol Burnett Award, a special achievement award from the Golden Globes.

Black Panther was nominated for multiple Golden Globes this year, including Best Drama.

The 76th annual Golden Globes are hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, and will air on NBC on Sunday, January 6th at 8 pm ET.