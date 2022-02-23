Disney World Might Have Accidentally Revealed New Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Opening Date

A deleted tweet by a Disney executive may have leaked when EPCOT’s highly anticipated new ride. Earlier today, Disney Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell posted a seemingly innocent tweet about test riding the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, which is set to open sometime this year. However, a previous version of the tweet that Morrell deleted may have spoiled when the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride will open at EPCOT. The first version of the tweet (which Morrell deleted, but was screen captured and shared by Walt Disney World News Today) noted that the ride will open Memorial Day Weekend. Disney hasn’t officially announced the opening date for the ride, but Morrell probably has a good idea as to when it will open due to his position.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first Marvel ride to appear at Walt Disney World Resort and will be located in the brand new “Wonders of Xandar” pavilions that shows off some of the futuristic technology used by the Nova Corps in the movies. The ride itself contains several innovations that make it unique from other Disney roller coasters. It’s a “storycoaster” that rotates 360 degrees, so that riders can follow all the action as the misfit Guardians of the Galaxy attempt to save the galaxy. In addition, the ride features the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.

The ride will feature multiple actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, including Glenn Close, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn directed scenes that will appear in the roller coast. Disney Imagineers have been diligently working on the pavilion housing the coaster for weeks, even recreating one of the Nova Corps Starblasters for display outside of the coaster.

Expect to hear more news about the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in the near future. It sounds like fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the full ride in action.