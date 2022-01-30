WATCH: Marvel’s Nova Corps Starblaster Installed at EPCOT for New Guardians of the Galaxy Ride

Construction continues on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the latest attraction to be added to Disney World’s EPCOT theme park. In a video posted Friday, Disney Imagineers showed up some behind-the-scenes look at the attraction, including a massive Nova Corps Starblaster being added to the attraction.

“Show Set Designer, Kevin Doxey, takes us behind his role on the new Nova Corps Starblaster in front of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coming soon to EPCOT here in @waltdisneyworld,” the Instagram account’s caption reads. Over the course of the clip shared, Doxey looks through blueprints of the Starblaster to compare it with the one that was constructed.

The ride itself will reside within the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion within EPCOT.

The ride itself features a series of firsts, including being the first ride at Walt Disney World to begin with a reverse launch. More important yet, it’s thought the ride will end up being one of the longest rollercoasters in the world. It’s expected to feature footage from Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, similar to Disneyland’s Mission: Breakout.

“The Guardians characters are awesome,” Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen told ComicBook.com. “They’re fun, they’re irreverent, they’ve got great music. And so it felt like: If we can take advantage of bringing them to Walt Disney World, Epcot was a great home for them. We’ve talked about that this is the first Intergalactic Pavilion at Epcot. We’ve got lots of International Pavilions, but we’re going galactic with this addition. And we’re introducing guests to the planet Xandar and telling them how it was formed, telling them about their people, their traditions; and getting to see some of the great artifacts from their treasures; and then Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord and Gamora, they all show up.”

He added, “Anytime we bring our franchises to the park, we steep them in the stories, the real stories that they’ve developed onscreen. And so this is just another step in that evolution of how we bring these characters and franchises to Walt Disney World.”