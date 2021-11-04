Guardians Of Galaxy Director Reveals Why Yondu Is Staying Dead, Addresses Flashbacks

James Gunn, who directed the Guardians of the Galaxy films and is currently in production on a Guardians holiday special and then a third movie, is once again promising fans that Yondu will stay dead. The character, played by Michael Rooker in the first two films, sacrificed himself near the end of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 in order to save the Guardians, including his adoptive son Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). The moment served as the emotional gut punch at the end of the movie, and the film ended with Yondu’s funeral, setting the stage for a very different relationship between the Guardians and the Ravagers going forward.

This isn’t the first time Gunn has addressed the question. The movies are based on comics, and in comics, death is a notorious revolving door. That means some fans expect characters to be able to find their way back to the light no matter how dead they seem.

“As I’ve said many times before, as long as I’m a part of the Guardians, Yondu is dead, 100%, forever, no magic resurrections,” Gunn told a fan on Twitter. “Any other way would be belittling his sacrifice and what his story means to so many people.”

When pressed on the possibility of an appearance via flashback, Gunn answered simply that it was possible, as flashbacks aren’t resurrections. Using the logic he applied above, one could argue that a properly-used flashback could help make the character more beloved, and more missed, not less.

There’s not much in the way of details in terms of what Guardians vol. 3 will be about, except that both Gunn and Dave Bautista will be done with their involvement in the franchise after it’s done. Will Poulter will join the cast as Adam Warlock, a character generally expected to serve as an antagonist to the team, since that’s how he was teased at the end of Vol. 2.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters in 2023. For now, fans can look see Bautista’s work as Glossu Rabban in the Dune movie which hit theaters and HBO Max on October 22. Are you excited for a return to the world of Guardians of the Galaxy? Leave your Guardians Vol. 3 thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and join our MCU podcast Phase Zero to talk more!