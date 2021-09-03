Phase Zero: Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu, Director Destin Daniel Cretton Join Wednesday

(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

On Wednesday, September 8, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu, will be joining ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero and he's not coming along. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will also be joining the show. Episode 35 will take a spoiler-filled dive into the new MCU movie and will also take a look at the actor's and director's experiences off-screen in joining the biggest movie franchise in the world. The journey that publicly began at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 finally reached its big moment when the film released in theaters to record-breaking box office numbers over the Labor Day weekend.

Phase Zero launched as ComicBook.com's Marvel Cinematic Universe-centric podcast on January 15, hosted by Brandon Davis. Davis and Jenna Anderson will be teaming up to co-host the interview episode with Cretton and Liu. Since January, Phase Zero has since eclipsed the 600,000 listens mark on all platforms. In that time, the cast and directors of titles such as WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Black Widow have joined the show. For the first time since launching, Phase Zero will play host to a lead actor in a Marvel movie during a live recording before the episode is made available on all major podcast platforms in audio form.

Episode 35 of Phase Zero with Simu Liu will record live on Wednesday, September 8 at 12pm ET. Links to Phase Zero to download and subscribe can be found below!

Additionally, Phase Zero has already recorded and released its Bonus Episode #3 with a spoiler-filled breakdown and reaction to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It is available now on all major podcast platforms.

