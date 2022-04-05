James Gunn Teases Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cameos That Fans Will Love

James Gunn is no stranger to pulling inspiration from the deepest corners of source material. The filmmaker has helped make the Guardians of the Galaxy one of the most popular teams in the entire Marvel stable, and concocted a critically-acclaimed The Suicide Squad film using characters the vast majority of movie-goers hadn’t even heard of. That’s why it’s particularly newsworthy when Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will include cameos by characters that will make long-time fans happy.

“Today we are shooting some wonderful cameos for true Guardians fans,” Gunn tweeted Tuesday morning alongside an image in his series of Rick & Morty toy pictures.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1511372738111455238?s=20&t=A6–3J_qHL-ypKFddOknWg

During the last Guardians film, Gunn included the vast majority of the original Guardians of the Galaxy team, including Stakar Ogord/Starhawk (Sylvester Stallone), Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames), and Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh). Right when production started on the threequel and its holiday special last year, Stallone accidentally spoiled his MCU return.

Rosenbaum has also said he expects to return at one point or another, telling ComicBook.com in 2020 that it’s something that certainly can be turned into a lengthier role.

“[Martinex] was one of the original Guardians of the Galaxy,” Rosenbaum said. “When James told me about it, he says, ‘Hey, you know this is something that could be… It’s not a huge part in the first one, but you’re in the end credits and there’s a good chance you’re gonna come back.’ So I was like, ‘Of course, yeah, let’s do it.’”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

