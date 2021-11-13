Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Sylvester Stallone Confirms Return for Marvel Sequel

Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone) is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After a brief appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Stallone himself revealed he’s arrived at the set of the threequel to begin the necessary steps to get ready to film. In a video shared to his Instagram page on Friday, Stallone shared that he’s doing some technical work so that VFX workers can capture his likeness should he not be available to film someday.

“Here I am on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy,” Stallone said in the video. He then showed off the 360-degree cameras that would capture his face after making a wide array of expressions. That way the data is stored and his face could be digitally recreated much easier than building it from the ground up.

Within the MCU, Stallone oversees a different group of Ravagers from those serving under Yondu. James Gunn and company took the idea of the original Guardians team and gave them each oversight of their own group. As seen in Vol. 2, this means despite Yondu (Michael Rooker) dying, there are still Ravagers around the galaxy working for Ogord, Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh), and Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames). Even Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), Mainframe (Miley Cyrus), and Krugarr were included.

Rosenbaum told Comicbook.com last summer he expected to return as Martinex at some point in the future of the MCU.

“[Martinex] was one of the original Guardians of the Galaxy,” Rosenbaum said. “When James told me about it, he says, ‘Hey, you know this is something that could be… It’s not a huge part in the first one, but you’re in the end credits and there’s a good chance you’re gonna come back.’ So I was like, ‘Of course, yeah, let’s do it.’”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

