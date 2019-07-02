James Gunn Shares Throwback BTS Pic of Original Guardians of the Galaxy

Before it was one of the most popular franchises at Marvel Studios, the Guardians of the Galaxy were Z-list characters from deep within the Marvel mythos. Then 2013 rolled around, principal photography on Guardians of the Galaxy began, and the rest is history. Six years later, Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn shared a throwback behind-the-scenes picture one of the original film’s most memorable moments.

Prior to joining up as a team, each of the individual Guardians was sent to The Kyln, a Xandarian space-bound prison, to serve out terms for their various crimes. While there, Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) had a run-in with one of the other inmates at the massive prison, resulting in the antagonizer getting two big twigs up his nose. Gunn’s BTS snapshot is on set, obviously before any visual effects were done. Gunn’s brother Sean and an unnamed actor can be standing in for Rocket and Groot, respectively.

Two Guardians films later and the property is one of the most popular with fans and toymakers alike. Despite initially being fired from a third Guardians film, Gunn is back in the director’s chair looking to wrap up his initial trilogy with the characters. Though Marvel Studios is being quiet with the film, previous reports have surfaced that suggest Moondragon, Lylla, and the High Evolutionary could be appearing in the threequel. Though it hasn’t been rumored or reported Star Wars alum Mark Hamill would be playing the latter, I wrote a piece on how the voice actor would fit perfectly in the role.

When we spoke with Sean Gunn earlier in the year, he revealed he had spoken to his brother about the film, though he admitted he had yet to see a treatment or a script.

“It’s safe to say that I’ve had a conversation about it,” Gunn told ComicBook.com “I haven’t actually read the script or read the treatment, but I have talked to my brother about it, which means I need to be very careful with what I say.”

What do you think Vol. 3 will end up being about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to receive a release date. Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are now in theaters while Captain Marvel is available wherever movies are sold.