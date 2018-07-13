New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Final Easter Egg Theory Points To Galactus

A Guardians of the Galaxy fan has developed a new theory regarding the final Easter egg, claiming there is a tease of the Marvel character Galactus.

During the Collector’s history lesson with the Guardians of the Galaxy, in which he explains the power of the Infinity Stones, a number of images flash across his holographic screens. The video above, from YouTube user Second Son, claims that one of the planets seen might be Taa, home of Galan. Galan would evolve into Galactus following the Big Bang which created the current universe after merging with the “Sentience of the Universe.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The theory also notes that the Celestial beings seen destroying planets using the Power Stone bear staffs resembling Galactus’ helmet. With the final note calling back to the pages of Marvel Comics in which Galan is saved by a voice in his head, as Peter Quill was in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie when he heard Gamora calling out to him but it was originally masked as his mother.

If the last Easter egg is not a reference to Galactus, Second Son packed a few more guesses into his video. They are a reference to the Builders on a computer screen, Yondu’s ship being made to resemble Nintendo’s Bullet Biil, a hologram loosely resembling Nova’s face, and a hologram featuring a profiled image of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Have a look at the video above and decide for yourself if you think any of these Easter eggs are onto something. At the time of publishing Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has not debunked Second Son’s claims, though an acknowledgement seems inevitable as the theories gain steam among the fanbase.

Gunn previously said he wouldn’t let fans know until the whole easter egg had been found.

“I’m not going to let you know, but I will give you some path. There’s a very secret hidden Easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Some people have gotten very, very close…to what that Easter egg is,” Gunn said. “Maybe you’ve even found partial the Easter egg [sic]. I haven’t said you’ve found it because you haven’t found the whole thing yet,” the director continued. “You need to find the entire Easter egg for me to say, ‘Yes, you’ve found it.’ It’s there. It’s already been partially uncovered. You just need to find the whole thing.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.