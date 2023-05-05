Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Reveals Identity of Rick and Morty Prankster

✖

As production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to a close, writer/director James Gunn has unmasked to the world who is the party responsible for the multitude of Rick and Morty figures that have been slowly appearing on his video cart on set. Since the start of production a new figure, keychain, or Funko POP! has appeared almost every shooting day and as suspected there was more than one person involved. Gunn took to social media to reveal that three members of the crew were behind it all, including who began the prank and who was the one that paid for all the Rick and Morty action figures that appeared.

"The #RickandMorty figure culprits have come forward," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "It was, as many have guessed, a group activity with our senior VFX wrangler Ron Underdahl, who started it all, video assist Porkchop, who made operations flow smoothly, & our VFX supervisor Stef, who financed the operation....Many thanks to these guys for making every morning on the set of #GotGVol3 a bit more fun with a new figure from my favorite show. They announced themselves by one by one placing four new figures on the stand." You can see the full collection of figures in the photo below.

Gunn followed up the reveal with a surprise announcement as well, revealing that the figures will be sold for charity. "For those of you asking, we are eventually going to put these up for charity with a certificate of authentication signed by me." Look here for details on that as we learn about it.

"I have no clue what I'm going to do," The director previously told The New York Times about his post-Guardians 3 plans. "For me, Guardians 3 is probably the last one. I don't know about doing it again. I do find, because of the ability to do different stuff in the DC multiverse, it's fun. They're starting to really resemble their comic books. The Marvel Universe has always been a little more cohesive, and DC has always had more great single runs. They had The Dark Knight Returns. They had Watchmen. They had The Killing Joke. They had Alan Moore's Swamp Thing. The fact that they did Joker, which is a totally different type of movie, that to me is cool. I'm very excited about Matt's movie [Matt Reeves' The Batman]. They're getting some really good filmmakers involved. They're always going to be hit or miss — I just don't want them to get boring."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 23rd, 2023 with the original cast returning. The film will also feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Elizabeth Debecki as Ayesha, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Chukwudi Iwuji in an undisclosed role.