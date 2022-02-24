Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Closing in on Rick and Morty Pranksters

James Gunn is getting close to tracking down the Rick and Morty pranksters that have been plauging him on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. If you haven’t been following this little drama crossover between the Marvel and Adult Swim worlds: Gunn started posting about the incident(s) on around Valentine’s Day, chronicling how he kept coming to the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 set only to keep finding new Rick and Morty character keychains attacked to his video monitor. Now, after a thorough investigation, it looks like James Gunn is closing in on the suspect behind the Rick and Morty prank!

In his latest update on the Rick and Morty prank investigation, James Gunn said the following: “Day 12. A Million Ants has been added. I think it’s someone in the VFX department but I have no clue who. More soon. #GotGVol3 #RickandMorty”

Day 12. A Million Ants has been added. I think it’s someone in the VFX department but I have no clue who. More soon. #GotGVol3 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/v65YY1qPX3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 24, 2022

As it turns out, Gunn doesn’t really need to do much more investigation: A member of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3’s VFX seemingly stepped forward to identify as the culprit. As VFX Supervisor Stephane Ceretti posted: “Our department will not take unfounded accusations @JamesGunn but yeh, you might be right. 😂 @RickandMorty #GotGVol3”

So there we seem to have it! The mystery of who was Rick and Morty-bombing James Gunn has been solved!

If nothing else, this “mystery” and its “drama” only underscore how much fun is had on the set of a James Gunn project. The filmmaker seems to instill a sense of whimsical fun in just about every cast and crew he works with.

In fact, at the same time we’ve been writing about this Rick and Morty prank on the Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 set, there have been plenty of anecdotes and reveals about how much fun Gunn and his Peacemaker cast and crew had on the set of that hit show! Taken altogether, James Gunn is a one-man ad for the Marvel, DC, and Rick and Morty universes!

As for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3: Gunn and his cast (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and the rest) need whatever lighter moments they can have on set, while creating this “bittersweet” ending to the Guardians saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” Gunn told Hero Nation Podcast, regarding Guardians 3. “It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be. just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best.”

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be in theaters on May 5, 2023. Rick and Morty Season 6 is now in production for release in 2022.