‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Reveals First Conversation With James Gunn After Reinstatement

After a few months separated from the director’s chair, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is now once again at the helm of the franchise — a move that took place shortly after Captain Marvel hit theaters. James’ brother Sean Gunn spoke with ComicBook.com earlier this week and recounted the very first conversation he had with his older brother after finding out James would once again be directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a movie in which the actor will likely have two roles.

“He called me and told me that it was likely to happen and I was definitely very happy,” Sean tells us. “But I was more shocked than happy. It was not on my radar that he was going to be rehired to make the movie, so when it happened, I was very happy but I mostly shocked and yeah, I was kinda like, all right, f**k yeah, let’s do it.”

Sean then dove into what the franchise means to the family. Fans will recognize James as the one creator within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to use social media to engage with fans on a continual basis. Prior to his firing, it was common to catch a Gunn question and answer live stream rather often and Sean is well aware of the what franchise means to his brother.

“I’ll work for him for anything he asks me to do, anytime,” Gunn admits. “He’s the best director I could ever want to work with, you know, not just because he’s my brother, but also because he’s my brother. And so I knew that if he wanted to do it, that it was great. I was very excited.”

As the younger Gunn points out, he feels Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will end up being a better movie because his older brother — someone who’s been deeply engrossed in the franchise for the better part of a decade — is once again attached.

“From a pragmatic perspective, I just think the movie will be better,” the actor continues. “I mean, I think that’s certainly part of the reason he was rehired, is that Guardians 3 is going to be a better movie with James Gunn at the helm than it is with anybody else in the world. That also made me very excited to do it again.”

