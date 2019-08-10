Guardians of the Galaxy Stars Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff Text Each Other About Franchise Trivia

There’s something extremely delightful about knowing the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are friends in real life, which seems especially true for Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, who play Nebula and Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy, respectively. The two often show their love for each other on social media, most recently with a wonderful screenshot of a recent text conversation. According to Gillan’s Instagram, Klementieff needed help remembering the name of a certain alien plant.

View this post on Instagram Just a typical txt conversation between me and @pom.klementieff #nebulaandmantis A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Aug 9, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT

“Just a typical txt conversation between me and @pom.klementieff #nebulaandmantis,” Gillan wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hahaha,” Klementieff replied.

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the interaction:

“Nerding out about heroes you actually play yourself is the ultimate goal, like a child playing with its imaginary friend only the friend is real and Hollywood makes your fantasy into film,” @andygjata wrote.

“@pom.klementieff you really need to know this stuff already!,” @steveagee joked.

“This is such a cool post it’s nice to know the actors are fans like the rest of us,” @raidenthegoat added.

“Is that the next Disney+ show? Nebula and Mantis?,” @darthvegas66 wondered.

While a Nebula/Mantis show isn’t on the roster for the upcoming streaming service, Disney+, we certainly wouldn’t mind a whole series starring Gillan and Klementieff. However, both women are expected to reprise their roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the film isn’t expected to be released until after Phase Four.

This text exchange isn’t the only proof of the actors’ friendship on Gillan’s Instagram. Recently, she shared a photo of them together enjoying a slumber party.

Currently, you can catch Gillan and Klementieff in Avengers: Endgame, which was recently made available on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.