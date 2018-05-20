Michael Rooker Says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Was Made for Him

With a hilarious one-liner about Mary Poppins, Michael Rooker became a fan-favorite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Though Yondu didn’t make it out of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 alive, the actor made an indelible impact on the franchise. Rooker spoke with ComicBook.com at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in Nashville where he spoke about how his relationship with director James Gunn worked out to his advantage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rooker joked that Gunn made that movie just for him, as you can see in the clip above. Given how prominent Yondu’s bond with Peter Quill played in the film’s final act, it makes sense.

The actor joked about how he “knew all along” that the film would resonate and be a box office hit, but was unsure about a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When he learned that Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace would be reprising their Guardians of the Galaxy roles in Captain Marvel, Rooker was somewhat surprised. Asked which seemed more likely of a return, Merle in The Walking Dead or Yondo in the MCU, the actor deflected and simply replied “I don’t know if either of them can afford me anymore.”

Rooker has been a staple of pop culture conventions for years now, becoming a geek icon after his roles in The Walking Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy. But his roots stretch back even further, including his roles in James Gunn’s Slither and Kevin Smith’s Mallrats.

The actor teased his involvement in Avengers: Infinity War last year, well before the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and fans knew his fate was sealed, when he appeared near the filming location wearing a beanie that seemingly confirmed his involvement. It was confirmed to be a red herring, but the actor still has high praise for the film.

Though he refused to answer questions about the fate of Star-Lord in fear of spoiling it for fans who haven’t seen it, Rooker previously revealed to fans at Awesome Con in Washington D.C. how Yondo would defeat Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I’d shoot him with my arrow or something,” Rooker said. “When he’s not looking! Preferably by surprise ’cause I wouldn’t want to go head-to-head with him. He has the thing with the things on it!”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

Would you want to see Yondu return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!