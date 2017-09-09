James Gunn Teases Rocket’s Origin Story In Future MCU Project

If you had asked moviegoers whether they could love a talking raccoon ten years ago, they’d probably say yes so long as Pixar was involved. However, Marvel Studios managed to make audiences fall for Rocket Raccoon after Guardians of the Galaxy premiered. And, according to James Gunn, fans will get to learn more about the hero’s origin soon.

Recently, the director appeared before fans at HasCon 2017. The Guardians of the Galaxy guru was asked whether pieces of Rocket’s backstory would show up in the MCU, and Gunn had the following to say (via MCU Exchange):

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As you know, the MCU is one way of processing these characters. 616 is a different one. We are going to learn more about where Rocket comes from in the coming sagas,” Gunn admitted.

“It’s going to be a little different from the comics. We already know a lot about from where he came from. It’s a little bit more horrible than what it is in the comics when you come down to it. We will learn more about that.”

Of course, fans have gotten a small taste of the trauma Rocket has over his past. Guardians of the Galaxy saw the alien get plastered and scream out his frustrations to Peter. “I didn’t ask to get made! I didn’t ask to be torn apart and put back together over and over again and turned into some little monster!”

Fans haven’t been told much about what Rocket underwent in the MCU, but they can take a guess. Rocket was originally brought to a planet known as Halfworld by scientists who referred to him as 89P13. The creature was genetically and cybernetically enhance to give him sentient intelligence, but it came at a cost. The procedures which Rocket was forced to endure were intensely painful, and he dealt with abuse on a daily basis. Rocket eventually escaped or was freed from Halfworld, prompting him to start a life of crime. When fans met the character in Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket’s criminal record had over 45 offenses.

For now, there’s no telling how the MCU plans to pad our Rocket’s origin, but the most obvious guess is through a film. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may set up the hero to talk about his past some more, and there’s always a chance the fan-favorite critter could get his own solo film if fans lobbied for it.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available on Digital HD, DVD, and Blu-Ray.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has a 3.99 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, giving it the twelfth-highest ComicBook.com user rating among all comic book movies. Let us know what you thought of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 by giving it your own ComicBook.com user rating below.