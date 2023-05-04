Play Guardians of the Galaxy Trivia With Vol. 3 Cast and James Gunn

To celebrate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, ComicBook.com put together a few games of trivia to play with the stars of the Guardians movies and their director. Ahead of this weekend's new film, director James Gunn and his films' stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Will Poulter participated in the trivia games focused entirely on the journeys of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters. The questions featured details from Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The video above shows which of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members remembers their character's and the characters around theirs journeys the best. It is formatted in a way so that viewers can also play along and see how many of the details from journeys of those Guardians characters the fans remember, as well. As it turns out, naming all six of the Infinity Stones is harder for James Gunn and Karen Gillan than one might have suspected!

A an interesting bit of unexpectedly hilarious insight came from Gunn trying to name the Infinity Stones and sharing the details of the scene where Benicio del Toro's Collector explained them in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. "I wrote that scene in about an hour and a half. Just like came up with what the Infinity Stones were and everything's based on that. They were like, 'You know, we're thinking about putting the Power Stone in.' I was like, 'That's cool. The Power Stone. The Collector has the Power Stone....' And I just made up this bullsh-t!"

Guardians of the Galaxy hit theaters in 2014. It was followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017, before the films' characters went on to appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Infinity War would see the end of the road for Gamora before Endgame brought in a version of the character from the past, taken from the timeline prior to the events the first Guardians movie. Originally, Gunn intended to end Gamora's story in Vol. 2 but changed course. The characters went on to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder briefly before getting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which has opened in theaters this weekend. While Drax actor Dave Bautista and Gamora herself Zoe Saldana claim to be finished with their roles, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt is unsure if he'll play his Marvel part again but remains "open to it." Gunn, meanwhile, has since become the co-CEO of DC Studios and will be making comic book movies for the other team starting with directing Superman: Legacy and overseeing an entire 10-year plan.

