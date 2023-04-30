Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt Reveals If He'd Return as Star-Lord in Future Marvel Movies

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 headed into theaters this week, it's the end of an era of sorts. The film marks Gunn's final installment of the franchise and some of its stars have already said that for them, this is the end of their time as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Star Lord actor Chris Pratt is opening up about whether he'd return as the character in future Marvel movies and while he says he's open to it, it sounds like it would be a difficult decision for him to make.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Pratt said that he's open to returning, but that coming back with a different cast is daunting — and it would be really hard for him to do so.

"That's so daunting," he said about returning with different actors in Guardians roles. "That's the reason to not do it. I think it would have… it's so elegant and perfect right now with the three films and so to think of moving forward, it's really hard and without James, I don't know how that would work. I'm open to it, but man, I don't know."

Gunn, however, chimed in and said that he wants the Guardians to continue — even without Pratt or the rest of the cast. He's open to new iterations.

"I want the Guardians to continue, myself. That doesn't necessarily mean with Chris or with anybody, but you know, I would like to see the Guardians continue in another iteration," Gunn said.

Zoe Saldana says she's retiring from Marvel after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

While Pratt says he's at least somewhat open to returning as Star-Lord in a future film, Gamora actor Zoe Saldana says that for her, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the end of the line.

"I don't think this is the end for the Guardians," Saldana said recently. "It is the end for me, for Gamora."

Mantis actor Pom Klementieff also said that she doesn't see herself playing Mantis in a film not directed by Gunn and Drax actor Dave Bautista has been very candid about his desire to depart the role. The actor has previously said that the film will be his last time in the role.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.