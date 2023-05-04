Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Anchorman, and Other PG-13 Movies With an F-Bomb

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a notable release for a number of reasons, not only for the finality of it being James Gunn's last outing with Marvel Studios or it seemingly being the sendoff to this iteration of the team, but also because it marks the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to drop an F-bomb. As confirmed in a clip from the upcoming film, while Chris Pratt's Star-Lord attempts to explain to Karen Gillan's Nebula how to get into a car, his frustrations get the best of him as he expresses, "Open the f-cking door." This line stood out to audiences not just because of it being the first use of the expletive in the MCU, but also due to the fact that PG-13 films typically avoid using the word altogether.

A widely held expectation of a PG-13 movie is that it is allowed one usage of the expletive, so long as the connotation isn't sexual in nature. According to the MPA themselves, "A motion picture's single use of one of the harsher sexually derived words, though only as an expletive, initially requires at least a PG-13 rating. More than one such expletive requires an R rating, as must even one of those words used in a sexual context. The Rating Board nevertheless may rate such a motion picture PG-13 if, based on a special vote by a two-thirds majority, the Raters feel that most American parents would believe that a PG-13 rating is appropriate because of the context or manner in which the words are used or because the use of those words in the motion picture is inconspicuous."

Even though it seems like a rare occurrence to feature an F-bomb in a PG-13 film, there are a number of other noteworthy movies that scored a PG-13 with the use of just one, and in some instances two, F-bombs. One 1988 Tim Burton film even managed to secure a PG rating while including the expletive.

Scroll down to see other PG-13 movies that have included the four-letter word.