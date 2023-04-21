New Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Clip Includes Unexpected MCU F-Bomb

The Guardians of the Galaxy are preparing for their final tour. James Gunn's Marvel swan song hits theaters in just two weeks, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to conclude the stories of this iteration of the intergalactic team. Following May 2023, Gunn will remain in the superhero space but under a different banner as he is set to embrace his role as head of DC Studios full time. Gunn has already been working with DC for a couple of years now, as he helmed Summer 2021's The Suicide Squad before bringing HBO Max's Peacemaker to life. Both of those projects leaned heavy on the R-Rating, as evident by the gory action and crude language.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains under Disney's family-friendly banner, it looks like Gunn is bringing a little bit of his mature flavor to the threequel.

A new clip for the upcoming Marvel film features Chris Pratt's Star-Lord rushing the Guardians out of a suburban home and into a car. Star-Lord remarks that a group is "coming" for Rocket Raccoon and insists that Karen Gillan's Nebula join him in the vehicle. As he is instructing Nebula on how to get in, Nebula asks what she should do after she unlocks the door.

"Open the [bleep] door!" Star-Lord says.

The full clip can be seen below...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has released a new clip and it seems to feature the MCU’s first use of a certain word.



Potential small spoiler!pic.twitter.com/HQP2k1QvVI — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) April 21, 2023

Star-Lord's lips indicate that this is an f-bomb, and while it was censored in this particular advertisement, it may play out loud in theaters. If it does, this will be Marvel's first uncensored f-bomb. Marvel Studios has danced around the word in the past, implying that it had been said in Spider-Man: Homecoming (Aunt May), Avengers: Infinity War (Nick Fury) and She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters), but has yet to have it truly spoken out loud.

"F--k you Mr. Stark. F--k you, buddy," Senator Stern says in Iron Man 2's CSPAN broadcast of Tony Stark's senate hearing, but it is bleeped during the TV footage.

The first MCU f-bomb almost came in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Before Robert Downey Jr. settled on declaring that he was Iron Man, he was scripted to drop a "f--k you, Thanos" as he snapped his fingers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on Friday, May 5th.