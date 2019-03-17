‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Hilarious Fan Video Reveals Why Disney Rehired James Gunn

Marvel fans received a huge surprise this week when reports broke of Disney rehiring James Gunn to return to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, eight months removed from when he was first fired. In that time frame, Gunn got hired to write and direct a reboot of Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC Comics, which will be his next project before returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many fans are rejoicing with fan art and memes, including this hilarious video that imagines the scenario playing out like this scene from Spider-Man 2, starring J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

Simmons’ portrayal of Jameson is still beloved by fans with many still supporting his return to the character in the MCU. The Raimi movies themselves are pretty well received, aside from the much-maligned Spider-Man 3. They’re currently enjoying a cult-favorite status thanks to the Reddit thread r/RaimiMemes, which is where this particular video comes from.

It’s unclear if Gunn’s job helming The Suicide Squad helped convince Disney to give him back the Guardians gig; reports indicate that the director struck a deal to return in secret a few months ago after meeting with Walt Disney Studios boss Alan Horn.

Gunn was initially brought on to write The Suicide Squad with the potential to direct on the table. He wasn’t confirmed to be directing until earlier this year, when the negotiations were still being finalized.

The director was first fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last year after alt-right bloggers dug up old tweets in which he made controversial posts about pedophilia and transphobia. Though he apologized, Disney quickly canned him from the project, causing the cast to campaign for his return. Shortly after, Gunn took on the writing gig for the reboot of Suicide Squad.

Gunn confirmed his reinstatement with a post that also signified his return to social media, his first post since he was fired. In it, Gunn expressed gratitude for the support he received.

“I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” Gunn wrote. “I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.”

Gunn’s next film The Suicide Squad is scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 6, 2021.