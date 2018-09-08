‘Ghostbusters’ Director Paul Feig Addresses Taking Over ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Disney and Marvel Studios have a huge dilemma on their hands as they attempt to fill the director’s chair after firing James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But it seems like they’re having trouble finding someone willing to take the job.

While addressing the possibility on the latest Happy Sad Confused podcast, A Simple Favor and Ghostbusters director Paul Feig was not eager to jump at such an opportunity.

“I would never take anything away from another filmmaker,” Feig said. “You can think whatever, moralize about what James wrote. I don’t make those kind of jokes, I don’t like those kind of jokes. But still, that’s James’ franchise.”

The director referred to the reason why Gunn was fired by Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn, when old social media posts that mentioned paedophilia and transmisogyny came to light. Disney didn’t take long to react once Gunn’s posts went public and immediately removed him from the project.

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy and many other Hollywood figures came to Gunn’s defense, speaking out on behalf of his character. Disney didn’t back down from their decision, refusing to rehire Gunn, though it sounds like they’ll use his script for the postponed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Drax actor Dave Bautista has denounced Disney’s decision and been vocally critical, blaming them for falling victim to a targeted campaign by alt-right trolls who dug up Gunn’s old tweets after numerous political arguments with the director.

But if Feig isn’t going to fill the void left by Gunn, is there a possibility that he would take a different superhero movie? Well, he’s up for the challenge — but only if the character is right for him.

“I’m open to it. I really appreciate superheroes, but I don’t love them,” Feig said. “My problem is that I can never figure out the stakes because if a guy gets punched through a building and the building falls on him and he can get up and shake his head, then I don’t know what I’m rooting for with you.

“The first Iron Man, I loved because here’s a human guy… That I can get behind, and he’s so smart that he builds all this other stuff. That I get. Batman’s the same way. Batman’s a rich guy who invents all this cool stuff, that I understand. It’s why I loved Ghostbusters. Here are these scientists who invented this stuff. They’re still human.”

Feig’s next movie, A Simple Favor, premieres in theaters on September 14th.