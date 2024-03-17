Harry Potter Star Miriam Margolyes Reveals She Turned Down a Marvel Role, "I Didn't Want To Be in Georgia for Four Months"

Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes says she turned down a role with Marvel — because she didn't want to be in Georgia during the filming. Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as well as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, revealed in her new autobiography Oh Miriam! that she turned down a role in the WandaVision spinoff Agatha.

"They contacted me and said, 'we're doing a story about witches.' I thought, 'oh god, not witches again, because I've done that with Harry Potter,'" Margolyes said (via News.com.au). "I don't like America and I didn't want to be in Georgia for four months. SO, I just said, 'well, I want a million pounds ($1.2 million)' and they said, 'you can have half a million', and I said, 'no, I don't' want to do it,' so it just stopped. Really, it's a story about my own reed rather than anything else."

Margolyes Recently Expressed Concern About Adult Harry Potter Fans

Margolyes recently made headlines with comments she made about adult Harry Potter fans. Speaking with New Zealand's 1News, Margolyes recently said that she thinks adult fans of all things Pottermore should "be over" the Wizarding World.

"I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now," Margolyes said. "It was 25 years ago, and it's for children. I think it's for children."

The actor says she still gets Cameo requests from adults wanting to use Potter-themed items in their life celebrations, though she shivers at the idea.

"They get stuck in it. I do Cameos, and people say, 'We're having a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, 'Gosh, what's their first night of fun going to be?' I can't even think about it. No," she said before adding, "Harry Potter is wonderful. I'm very grateful to it."

Harry Potter is Getting a Television Reboot

Announced in 2023, Harry Potter is getting a television reboot with a live-action television series. The series is currently eyeing a 2026 premiere date and a recent report indicated that the series might be one step closer to finding its showrunner. Per a report earlier this year. Francesca Gardiner (Succession), Tom Moran (The Devil's Hour) and Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters) are all in contention to lead the Harry Potter reboot. The report indicates that Gardiner, Moran, and Jordan will all have "the next couple of months" to fine-tune their pitches, with Warner Bros. planning to announce the showrunner at some point in June. Martha Hillier (The Last Kingdom) and Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) were also previously reported to have pitched on the project, but are no longer in contention.

The Harry Potter television series would cover the entirety of J.K. Rowling's book series, with executives previously hinting they hope the series spans a decade. Rowling would be involved with the new series in some capacity to ensure that it "remains loyal to her original material."

What do you think about Margolyes' comments about her brush with Marvel? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.