Harry Potter Star Says Adult Fans "Should Be Over That By Now"

Sometimes it's just best to give up on your fandom. That much is courtesy of Miriam Margolyes, the Harry Potter star who now says adult fans of all things Pottermore should "be over" with the Wizarding World. The actor, who plays Professor Pomona Sprout in the franchise, made the comments on a recent appearance on New Zealand's 1News.

"I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now," Margolyes said. "It was 25 years ago, and it's for children. I think it's for children."

The actor says she still gets Cameo requests from adults wanting to use Potter-themed items in their life celebrations, though she shivers at the idea.

"They get stuck in it. I do Cameos, and people say, 'We're having a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, 'Gosh, what's their first night of fun going to be?' I can't even think about it. No," she said before adding, "Harry Potter is wonderful. I'm very grateful to it."

After some misfires with its Fantastic Beasts franchise, Warner Bros. executives have decided to reboot the Harry Potter franchise proper. Instead of being a film franchise, however, it's said the new Potter version will be turned into a television series for Max, with each year at Hogwarts translating to a season's worth of episodes. Whatever the case, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe says he's not involved in the new iteration in any shape, way, or form.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe recently confirmed with ComicBook.com. "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

The new Harry Potter television show has yet to set a release date. All movies in the franchise are currently streaming on Max.