Hawkeye’s End Credits Scene Have Left Marvel Fans Split

An early highlight of Hawkeye was the New York Broadway play Rogers: The Musical, featuring a retelling of Captain America’s life. The first Hawkeye episode saw Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) take his family to see the play, as they watched the Battle of New York play out through songs and dancing. In an amusing turn of events, the only post-credits scene in the Hawkeye season finale was the entire Rogers: The Musical performance of the Battle of New York. Unsurprisingly, fans took to social media to react to the post-credits scene, with opinions varying between overall enjoyment and utter disgust.

One Avenger who was curiously included in the Battle of New York re-enactment was Ant-Man. “Save the City,” the song that plays during Rogers: The Musical, was written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to the writers, where they revealed why Ant-Man was featured in the song despite not being present for the Battle of New York.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Scott and I were writing lyrics. I was like, ‘We have to get things like tesseract into the song, and Chitauri, and shawarma,” Shaiman explained. “No, they knew the situation,” Wittman replied when asked if Marvel had any requirements for the song. “They wanted to musicalize the battle of New York. They did ask that Ant-Man be included in it because they wanted something where Clint would sit in the audience and go, ‘Wait, he wasn’t there. Why is he in this show?’ That’s just an example of, to both of us, of their humor, their sly humor.”

“That was the hardest part of the assignment was the fact that it was clear in the script, almost the main purpose of the song is for Clint to be kind of horrified at what he’s seeing,” Shaiman added. “So we knew that we had to write, hopefully, a good, entertaining song, but it had to also be the kind of style of Broadway that would make someone who doesn’t love Broadway musicals, not to mention someone who lived through what is being portrayed, just be kind of like, ‘What this?’ That was a perfect Marvel sense of humor, the fact that they wanted Ant-man to be in it to show how usually people get these things wrong.”

Check out all the fan reactions to the Hawkeye post-credits scene below. The season finale is now streaming on Disney+.

Hawkeye Delivering a Rickroll

They rickrolled us by putting Rogers Musical instead of Post Credits Scene #Hawkeye — 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙚𝙣 (@praveenthrills) December 22, 2021

There’s Only One Post-Credits Scene, But It’s a Good One

PSA: Only one post-credits sequence for #Hawkeye (right after the main credits), but it’s a good one. — Alex Zalben @ NYCC (@azalben) December 22, 2021

Who Was That Non-MCU Cameo?

The post-credits scene of the #Hawkeye finale featured a non-MCU cameo you might've missed, and if you don't mind spoilers, here's who it is! ► https://t.co/YUvV5k3waD pic.twitter.com/JN1JcLSmzk — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) December 22, 2021

That Was Certainly a Choice

Worst Post-Credits Scene Ever?

I did love that #Hawkeye finale the more I think about it. A little more optimistic *he* will return after thinking about it. However, the show earns the dubious honour of boasting the worst MCU post-credits scene to date! — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) December 22, 2021

Girls Night Out

the post credits scene should have been kate and yelena going out for those drinks instead of that musical number — kimberly (@haileesmartini) December 22, 2021

Prepare Yourselves for the Best Post-Credits Scene in MCU History

Perhaps the best post-credits scene of any MCU thing in a while is at the end of #Hawkeye — Nando (@NandovMovies) December 22, 2021

Another in Favor of the Post-Credits Scene

Let's make one thing clear. #Hawkeye should not have been as good as it was. But it captured the spirit of one of my favorite comics, give some incredibly powerful performances from old and new characters, and just be straight-up FUN.



Also best post-credits scene don't @ me. pic.twitter.com/Zn9mTM1P2N — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) December 22, 2021

An Amazing Post-Credits Scene

https://twitter.com/wandapilots/status/1473580122598903813

Major Disappointment All Around