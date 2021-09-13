Marvel Fans Want To See Rogers The Musical From Hawkeye Trailer

When the trailer for Hawkeye dropped this morning, the thing that got more fans talking than any other element of the ad was the appearance of Rogers: The Musical. Clearly inspired by Hamilton (which plays at the Rodgers Theater in New York), the show seems to be a fun night out for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his family. You also get to see a brief snippet of the show, which includes a shot of actors dressed as the Avengers, Chitauri invaders, and Loki all dancing to a big musical number fronted by Steve Rogers. It’s a crazy, but fun, idea, and fans have latched onto it.
There are a fair number of people on Twitter who are saying they’d rather see Rogers: The Musical filmed in the spirit of Disney+’s own Hamilton presentation than watch Hawkeye itself. There’s even some fancasting out there for it if you wan tto go do some digging around. In the meantime, you can scroll down a bit for some of our favorite Rogers: The Musical tweets.
Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, “Hawkeye” also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, “Hawkeye” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.