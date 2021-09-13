Marvel Fans Want To See Rogers The Musical From Hawkeye Trailer

When the trailer for Hawkeye dropped this morning, the thing that got more fans talking than any other element of the ad was the appearance of Rogers: The Musical. Clearly inspired by Hamilton (which plays at the Rodgers Theater in New York), the show seems to be a fun night out for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his family. You also get to see a brief snippet of the show, which includes a shot of actors dressed as the Avengers, Chitauri invaders, and Loki all dancing to a big musical number fronted by Steve Rogers. It’s a crazy, but fun, idea, and fans have latched onto it.

There are a fair number of people on Twitter who are saying they’d rather see Rogers: The Musical filmed in the spirit of Disney+’s own Hamilton presentation than watch Hawkeye itself. There’s even some fancasting out there for it if you wan tto go do some digging around. In the meantime, you can scroll down a bit for some of our favorite Rogers: The Musical tweets.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.



Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, “Hawkeye” also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, “Hawkeye” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

I want this more than the actual show

https://twitter.com/hellocookie/status/1437413475022774273?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Friendship can be fickle

Friendship with “Agatha All Along” has ended



Now “Rogers: The Musical” is my Best Friend…😌 pic.twitter.com/GnlQQMgWNy — Anne 🔜 NYCC ‘24! 🌆🎙️ (@AnneComics) September 13, 2021

That’s called playing the long game

steve rogers really went from getting beat up by a bully at the local cinema's back alley to people dedicating a theatre musical for him. boy really made it. pic.twitter.com/2v05IcU8NH — steve rogers archive (@stevrogersfiles) September 13, 2021

A tracklist suggestion

https://twitter.com/N0MADCHRIS/status/1437417032174030855?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Headcanon

steve rogers himself wrote, choreographed, and directed the musical because he’s talented and a genius and because i said so https://t.co/lnoa4BgcVx — turkennedy (@steveroguhs) September 13, 2021

You know how Marvel deals with leaks…

https://twitter.com/MumOnRum/status/1437445907490947074?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Civil War

if the rogers musical doesn't have a song with this vibe between post-cw steve and tony i don't want it pic.twitter.com/FTnnYNat5B — amanda – commissions are open! (@starswept) September 13, 2021

Excellent meme usage.

Me getting excited for Rogers the Musical even though Hawkeye is the main show pic.twitter.com/tVawKrptr4 — coco (@fearlustpride) September 13, 2021

The comics called it years ago

ROGERS: The Musical is based on fact. #HAWKEYE pic.twitter.com/cKAgTfaIjx — Atomic Abe Productions (@Atomic_Abe) September 13, 2021

This seems fair, actually…!

for the crime of making kate a fangirl and waiting this long to pay attention to clint i will require the full OBC of rogers the musical on spotify — jj (@earthtorogers) September 13, 2021

My own contribution