Hawkeye Finale Missed a Big Spider-Man Opportunity

Some Marvel fans believe that Hawkeye missed a big Spider-Man opportunity with that finale. With most of the action in the last episode of Season 1 taking place near The Rockefeller Center, a lot of people were looking for Spidey in the Disney+ show. But, that wasn’t to be. *Spoilers for Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are coming up* So, Kate Bishop and Clint Barton know they’re headed straight for a confrontation with Wilson Fisk. The Kingpin is a massive Spider-Man villain in the comics, so it was all lining up for an epic crossover. However, it was never to be. However, the creative team might not have wanted to distract from the Hawkeyes.

In No Way Home, the movie leaves off with Peter Parker on his own living in a small apartment near Rockefeller Center. People online were expecting to see him swing into frame because the big action scene was going on literally next door to his house. Now, that’s never stopped any of the other Avengers from being oblivious in the comics or otherwise. The Fantastic Four could also possibly be wandering around the MCU at this very moment. However, sometimes, the crossovers are just not in the cards. No Way Home provided more than enough fan service for the audience. Zendaya and Tom Holland finally got to talk about it with Marvel.com

“It was so beautiful. [Tobey, Andrew, and Tom] care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters— what their journey had been as Spider-Man. It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit. It was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other’s back. It was really sweet.”

“Andrew Garfield, the legend himself,” Holland said to Marvel.com. “He’s such a lovely guy. I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him.”

Hawkeye is currently streaming on Disney+. You can still see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters everywhere.

