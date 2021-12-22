Hawkeye Finale Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out About That Potential Death

Warning, we’re talking full spoilers for the Marvel’s Hawkeye finale bud! With its sixth and finale episode of the first season of Hawkeye, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially welcomed a major staple of the Marvel Netflix shows into its world with Vincent D’Onofrio getting some proper screentime as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. The episode not only lets D’Onofrio’s Fisk actually get some lines, returning to his trademark speaking cadence that he perfected on Netflix, but he also gets a couple of fight scenes to boot, and one of them might have taken a deadly turn.

In his final moment on screen, D’Onofrio’s Kingpin walks down a New York street only to be confronted by Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez aka Echo. No fully aware of what lead to her father’s death, and that Fisk was involved in it, she takes her revenge to the next level and holds a gun to Kingpin. The camera cranes up away from them as two shots ring out, leaving his fate uncertain and having many Marvel fans wonder what the point in bringing Kingpin back was if he was just going to be killed. You can see the reactions below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As some comic readers may recall though this moment is pulled directly from the pages of Marvel Comics. Echo shot Kingpin in the face as an act of revenge which only blinded him rather than killing him. He eventually recovered as super villains often do.

You can watch the complete first season of Hawkeye on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

WHAT?

https://twitter.com/wynncloud/status/1473709808209567759

better not

https://twitter.com/DontTakeThisSe4/status/1473709815130202114

S2G

https://twitter.com/MushKinPuff/status/1473710413267226649

clue: no

https://twitter.com/genreneutraluno/status/1473711044501680131

I refuse to believe it

https://twitter.com/mumbletus/status/1473711322168709122

Hope not

https://twitter.com/boom_macgruber/status/1473712561296130061

RIP

https://twitter.com/tinysydneythngs/status/1473714605608292365

Just tell us

https://twitter.com/gotbangtanwhore/status/1473716850391502854

No way

https://twitter.com/VaIhalla_1/status/1473716870578638848

Just remember