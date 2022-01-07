Vincent D’Onofrio Reveals His Thoughts on What Happened to Kingpin Between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame

While we might already be years removed from the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the number of compelling Marvel characters that fans have grown to love over the years means there are still a number of figures whose fates were unknown during the “Blip,” with Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio recently noting that his empire likely crumbled during the supernatural event. During that time, Hawkeye took on the moniker of “Ronin,” waging a path of revenge against organized crime, which surely would have had a major impact on Kingpin, with Hawkeye proving that the two characters were well aware of one another.

“I think he lost his power. I think that his empire fell because all this otherworldly stuff was going on,” D’Onofrio shared with ComicBook.com when asked about how the Blip impacted his character. “Given the opportunity, he might have been able to even grow his empire during that stage, but he wasn’t given that opportunity. So I think, as far as Hawkeye goes, he’s on his way back, to grabbing back what is his. It’s clear, I think, from the scene with Vera [Farmiga] and the scene with [Alaqua Cox’s] Maya, all the scenes with Maya, that his mind is set on being the king so that’s what he’s gonna be.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans last saw Kingpin in Season 3 of Daredevil back in 2018, with his return for Hawkeye proving that not much had changed for the figure, as he still thirsted for power and was willing to go to any lengths to obtain it. D’Onofrio went on to note how this mimicked characters’ fates in the comics, as no matter how long they disappear for, they always return to their old ways.

“You have to understand that anybody that plays any one of these types of characters in the MCU is gonna have an answer similar to that, because, in the comics, we never die,” the actor pointed out. “Only a few of the Marvel characters have lost their power, whether it be monetary or magical or superhero powers, but most of them get them back. That’s the general canon of the MCU, of the comics, of Marvel Comics, so you can’t expect an answer less than that from somebody who plays one of the characters.”

Stay tuned for details on Kingpin’s future in the MCU.

What do you think of the actor’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!