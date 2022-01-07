Vincent D’Onofrio Addresses Marvel Fan Criticisms of Kingpin’s “Enhanced” Strength in Hawkeye

Vincent D’Onofrio addressed some of those Marvel fan criticisms of Kingpin’s enhanced strength in Hawkeye. His character Wilson Fisk made quite an entrance into the Disney+ series near the end, but Daredevil fans had some skepticism about seeing their old favorite again. During an appearance on Comicbook.com’s ComicBook Nation podcast, the star explained that his fight with Kate Bishop really wasn’t all that different than his numerous scrapes with Charlie Cox in the Netflix series. He pointed out a scene in the first season of the show where he literally tossed the hero around like a rag doll in a similar fashion to Hailee Steinfeld’s character. D’Onofrio continues to tell everyone who will listen that this is a direct line from his villain on the other platform to the MCU. Check out what he had to say about the criticisms down below.

“You know I learned recently, a couple of the fans, they were very excited about it, they were commenting about the strength that I have,” D’Onofrio began. “Because I’m throwing Kate [Bishop] around and stuff. But, I totally forgot. I just saw a clip on Twitter of me and Charlie [Cox] fighting in [Stephen] DeKnight’s first season. Obviously, he’s an incredible director. He helped develop the character of Wilson Fisk.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a scene that we shot on an alley, in a street in Brooklyn, where I’m literally throwing Daredevil (Charlie) through the air,” he continued. “Like, I’m picking him up and swinging him 15 feet into a garbage can. I do it a few times in that fight. It’s no different, it’s really not. So, I keep saying that it’s the same Fisk that was in DareDevil. It’s the same canon, but people get confused about things. I understand.”

The actor previously told ScreenRant that these were the same universes. Daredevil and Hawkeye coexist on the same plane for the MCU’s purposes according to these comments.

“They don’t exist [separately]. They’re the same person,” D’Onofrio explained. “I think from my point of view, like a lot of the Avengers stuff, a lot of the MCU stuff, they tried to connect as many dots to the original canon as they can, and some dots are just not possible to connect. And that’s what we’ve done with connecting to Daredevil and vice versa.”

Did you like Hawkeye’s take on Kingpin? Let us know down in the comments!