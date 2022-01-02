Hawkeye: Vincent D’Onofrio Wants Vanessa Fisk’s Actor to Return to MCU

Last month was a good time for fans of Netflix’s Daredevil. Charlie Cox—the actor behind Ol’ Hornhead himself—returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Then on the small screen, Vincent D’Onofrio returned as one Wilson Fisk during the events of Hawkeye, with Kingpin serving as the show’s big bad. Now if D’Onofrio gets his way, the MCU will be welcoming at least one more star from the Netflix show to the MCU.

In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the Hawkeye star said he’d welcome Ayelet Zurer, the actor that played Vanessa Fisk, back with open arms. “I think so, yeah,” the actor said when being asked if he thinks Vanessa is out there somewhere.

In the same interview, D’Onofrio said that while he thinks this version of the character is the same exact version of the iconic villain he portrayed on the Netflix series.

“I think that he is definitely physically stronger [in Hawkeye] and he takes more physical abuse,” D’Onofrio added. “And I think that’s exciting because that’s more like the canon of the comics. But I also think that he’s the same guy that was in Daredevil and that his emotional life is the same. Because the way that I executed the character is the same way I executed it in Daredevil, which is that everything is based on his childhood. And so, that’s where all of his stuff comes from when you see him in scenes.”

Every episode of Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.

