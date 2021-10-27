Home Economics Star Topher Grace Becomes Iron Man

Topher Grace is suiting up as Iron Man in the latest episode of Home Economics. His character Tom is rocking a homemade suit of armor while Jimmy Tatro looks like he walked off the set of one of the early MCU films. Marvel.com caught up with the Spider-Man 3 star to talk about his love of superhero comics. (For longtime fans, the former Venom actor has had a soft spot for genre basically his entire life.) No, you probably won’t see him in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but you can check out that amazing Iron Man costume on ABC.

“Well, yeah. I was really into comics as a kid, but I wasn’t that aware of Iron Man,” he explained. “But that movie. Oh my gosh, I remember watching that first movie in the theaters going this is just incredible and I’m such a huge Jon Favreau fan. I just am so in awe of what they’ve done with the MCU. And, like everyone, I’m addicted to it. I feel the way I did when I was a teenager about comic books as I now feel as an adult about these movies.”

Grace added, “Every time I see an interview with Kevin Feige. He’s a genius obviously, but he’s like we’re just going to the comic books. Like that What If…? comic book which I remember really loving. Like what if Spider-Man married Gwen Stacey.You’re reminding me now what we should have done, at the end of the episode, is have Samuel L. Jackson show up and be, ‘Hey, we need you. We need you five. You five adults in Home Economics. I’m putting together a team.’”

When the time came to have a Halloween episode, the actor basically volunteered the MCU as a grounding point.

“But one of the interesting things that I was privy to because I’m a producer on it, is these writers had this idea on what if it was all like not just super heroes,” he revealed. “I remember when I was on That 70s Show, we did a Star Wars-themed show, but I was like, ‘No one’s done that Marvel-themed show yet.’ And it’s the coin of the realm right now. We even got to use that amazing Alan Silvestri theme in there.”

Will you be watching this Halloween episode of Home Economics? Let us know down in the comments!