‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Gamora Figure Unveiled by Hot Toys

Hot Toys is on top of their game right now, and their new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Gamora […]

Hot Toys is on top of their game right now, and their new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Gamora figure is testament to that.

The 1/6th scale figure is a spot-on likeness of Zoe Saldana as Gamora from the film. It features a newly developed head sculpt with rooted fabric hair, a finely detailed costume, a sword, a folded up sword, a blaster, an interchangeable long sleeve tee, an Aero Rigs jetpack, a miniature Baby Groot holding a bomb, and a movie-theme figure stand.

The Hot Toys MMS483 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 1/6th scale Gamora Collectible Figure will be available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles at some point later today, May 2nd. Inside that link you’ll also find additional releases in Hot Toys’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 collection as well as their magnificent lineup of figures for Avengers: Infinity War. The official list of features for the Gamora figure are available below.

  • Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Zoe Saldana as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Green-colored face with movie-accurate facial expression and make-up
  • Long curly black and purplish-red real fabric hair implantation
  • Specialized body with over 28 points of articulations
  • Approximately 28 cm tall
  • Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
  • One (1) pair of fists
  • One (1) pair of relaxed hands
  • One (1) pair of hands for sword
  • One (1) right hand for holding sword
  • One (1) right hand for holding gun
  • Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

  • One (1) reddish brown and black-colored leather-like long coat
  • One (1) black-colored leather-like vest showing the edge of white tank top
  • One (1) long sleeved burgundy shirt
  • One (1) pair of black-colored leather-like pants with patterns
  • One (1) pair of black boots
  • One (1) black and silver-colored belt with holster

Weapons:

  • One (1) blaster
  • One (1) fully extended sword
  • One (1) folded up sword

Accessories:

  • One (1) Aero Rigs jetpack with armored chest plates
  • One (1) miniature Baby Groot holding a bomb
  • Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate and movie logo

