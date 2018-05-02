‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Gamora Figure Unveiled by Hot Toys

Hot Toys is on top of their game right now, and their new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Gamora figure is testament to that.
The 1/6th scale figure is a spot-on likeness of Zoe Saldana as Gamora from the film. It features a newly developed head sculpt with rooted fabric hair, a finely detailed costume, a sword, a folded up sword, a blaster, an interchangeable long sleeve tee, an Aero Rigs jetpack, a miniature Baby Groot holding a bomb, and a movie-theme figure stand.
The Hot Toys MMS483 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 1/6th scale Gamora Collectible Figure will be available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles at some point later today, May 2nd. Inside that link you’ll also find additional releases in Hot Toys’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 collection as well as their magnificent lineup of figures for Avengers: Infinity War. The official list of features for the Gamora figure are available below.
- Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Zoe Saldana as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Green-colored face with movie-accurate facial expression and make-up
- Long curly black and purplish-red real fabric hair implantation
- Specialized body with over 28 points of articulations
- Approximately 28 cm tall
- Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of hands for sword
- One (1) right hand for holding sword
- One (1) right hand for holding gun
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) reddish brown and black-colored leather-like long coat
- One (1) black-colored leather-like vest showing the edge of white tank top
- One (1) long sleeved burgundy shirt
- One (1) pair of black-colored leather-like pants with patterns
- One (1) pair of black boots
- One (1) black and silver-colored belt with holster
Weapons:
- One (1) blaster
- One (1) fully extended sword
- One (1) folded up sword
Accessories:
- One (1) Aero Rigs jetpack with armored chest plates
- One (1) miniature Baby Groot holding a bomb
- Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate and movie logo
