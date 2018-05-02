‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Gamora Figure Unveiled by Hot Toys

Hot Toys is on top of their game right now, and their new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Gamora figure is testament to that.

The 1/6th scale figure is a spot-on likeness of Zoe Saldana as Gamora from the film. It features a newly developed head sculpt with rooted fabric hair, a finely detailed costume, a sword, a folded up sword, a blaster, an interchangeable long sleeve tee, an Aero Rigs jetpack, a miniature Baby Groot holding a bomb, and a movie-theme figure stand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hot Toys MMS483 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 1/6th scale Gamora Collectible Figure will be available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles at some point later today, May 2nd. Inside that link you’ll also find additional releases in Hot Toys’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 collection as well as their magnificent lineup of figures for Avengers: Infinity War. The official list of features for the Gamora figure are available below.

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Zoe Saldana as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Green-colored face with movie-accurate facial expression and make-up

Long curly black and purplish-red real fabric hair implantation

Specialized body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 28 cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for sword

One (1) right hand for holding sword

One (1) right hand for holding gun

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) reddish brown and black-colored leather-like long coat

One (1) black-colored leather-like vest showing the edge of white tank top

One (1) long sleeved burgundy shirt

One (1) pair of black-colored leather-like pants with patterns

One (1) pair of black boots

One (1) black and silver-colored belt with holster

Weapons:

One (1) blaster

One (1) fully extended sword

One (1) folded up sword

Accessories:

One (1) Aero Rigs jetpack with armored chest plates

One (1) miniature Baby Groot holding a bomb

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate and movie logo

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.