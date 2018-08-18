Learn How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way

If you’ve ever looked at any of the stunning concept art used to help create the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and wondered how they were created, Marvel Studios is offering you a chance to find out the answers.

Marvel has announced How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way, a new hardcover book collecting insights, tips, and tricks from some of leading film industry artists who have worked on Marvel Studios films. These include Ryan Meinerding, Charlie Wen, Andy Park, Jackson Sze, Rodney Fuentebella, Anthony Francisco and more talents from The Marvel Studios Visual Development team.

Check out the (not finalized) cover art below:

Here’s a summary of what fans will find within the book, provided by Marvel:

“Within the stunning pages of this keepsake book, readers will learn these artists’ favorite tools of the trade, their tips for visual character development, their process of collaborating with filmmakers and other artists on the team, and the costume and props departments—and how it all comes together to create seamless film designs! Each five-ten page ‘character study’ will take readers on a step-by-step journey through the artist’s approach to bringing a specific hero or villain to life. Not only will readers get a sense of how each artist works, from their tools to their process, they’ll also get to see how a character’s design was created—from blank page to a final approval!”

The book’s title is a kind of an Easter egg homage to Marvel Comics history. In 1978, Marvel published Stan Lee and John Buscema’s book How to Draw Comics the Marvel Way, a guide to drawing and creating comic books in the Marvel style. The book offered vital instruction to an entire generation of comic book artists.

Are you interested in learning how to pain characters the Marvel Studios way? Let us know if you’re excited for this new release in the comments!

How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way goes on sale April 17, 2019.

How To Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way

ISBN: 978-1-302-91314-4

On Sale 4/17/2019

Cover art by Ryan Meinerding, Andy Park, Jackson Sze, Anthony Francisco & Rodney Fuentebella (cover not final)