Hugh Jackman Gets Positive COVID-19 Test Ahead of Music Man Broadway Return

Hugh Jackman, best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies franchise, has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test came as Jackman is making his return to Broadway playing the lead role in The Music Man. The Broadway production has already been delayed for months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jackman’s diagnosis comes after the show’s leading lady, Sutton Foster, tested positive. Shows have been canceled until January 6th, when Jackman is clear to return to the stage. Getting out ahead of any possible rumors, Jackman announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on social media. “Just wanted you to hear it from me,” Jackman tweeted. “I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared … looking forward to getting back to the Winter Garden!”

The tweet also came with a video of a masked Jackman, sharing more information about his diagnosis. “Hey, good morning, so I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose but I’m fine and I’m just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP and, as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back up on stage heading to River City. So, just wanted you to hear it from me. Please, stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”

Jackman’s positive test for COVID-19 comes in the midst of a global spike of the Omicron variant of the infection. It also comes as the CDC revealed updated guidelines for those infected with the disease who are asymptomatic to have a reduced quarantine period, with the new suggested guideline being five days rather than ten days.

The recent spike in COVID cases has been impacting many facets of the entertainment industry. As Spider-Man: No Way Home’s billion dollar box office haul is showing people are willing to gather in theaters again, French movie theaters have banned concessions from screenings as a means to try and slow the spread of the viral infection. Meanwhile, WWE is facing cases within its ranks and video game events are also having to rearrange plans.

As more information arises in regard to Jackman’s health, ComicBook.com will have updates.