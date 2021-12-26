Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $1 Billion at the Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now a $1 billion movie. After having the third-biggest worldwide opening of all time last weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home has earned $467.3 million from domestic and $587.1 million from international markets to reach a global box office total of $1.05 billion over 12 days. The makes it the first movie to earn $1 billion at the box office since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opened in December 2019, a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. It is also now Sony Picture’s second highest-grossing film of all time behind only Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s $1.13 billion, though No Way Home is likely to catch up to its predecessor.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has drawn a lot excitement from fans and critics have also given it a largely positive reception. ComicBook.com‘s Spencer Perry gave the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, closing out his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies before focusing on the Fantastic Four. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.