I Am Groot: New Image From Guardians of the Galaxy Spinoff Teases "Little Bad Baby" Groot

The Guardians of the Galaxy's adorable sapling is on his worst behavior in a new image from I Am Groot. The upcoming Disney+ series of shorts stars Groot in his baby form from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Five animated shorts follow Baby Groot's adventures as he leans into his mischievous ways, which fans get a glimpse of in an image revealed by Empire Magazine. Baby Grootis chilling and relaxing in a purple puddle of liquid, massaging his cheeks with a refreshed look on his face. Director Kirsten Lepore teased some of the hijinks in store for "little bad baby" Groot.

"As much as it's still Groot and he's still cute, he's also a little bad baby who's very mischievous," Lepore told Empire. She added how I Am Groot is a chance to "just go wild and make it weird and rude and sci-fi. It was a really fun sandbox to play in." James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies are known for their side-splitting humor, and that's a theme that will follow in Groot's spinoff Disney+ series.

"There aren't a lot of comedy shows on the Marvel animation roster, so even though they are shorts, we really got to play up how funny they are," she said.

(Photo: Empire Magazine)

Some Guardians of the Galaxy cameos are also confirmed for I Am Groot. Groot and Rocket Raccoon are a fan-favorite duo, so it's not too much of a surprise that Rocket will return. One episode titled 'Magnum Opus' will also see Groot collecting various items from his teammates, which could possibly lead to even more cameos.

"I will say he maybe pilfers some things from some of his fellow Guardians who may or may not make an appearance, to create something really big and really wonderful," Lepore said. Even director James Gunn can be heard in I Am Groot. "He may have a voice Easter egg in one of our episodes," Lepore teased.

James Gunn previously confirmed that I Am Groot is not a part of his Guardians of the Galaxy saga. "They are animated shorts so not necessarily part of the Guardians saga," Guardians helmer and I Am Groot producer James Gunn confirmed on Twitter in June. In a follow-up tweet, Gunn added that the shorts are "canon to themselves, I'd think."

Are you ready to see Baby Groot's new adventures? I Am Groot premieres August 10th on Disney+.