I Am Groot Trailer Released

An adorable trailer has been released for I Am Groot, a new series debuting next month on Disney+. I Am Grootconsists of five Original shorts starring Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. If you'll recall, Groot was left miniaturized at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy, using his body to create a shell to protect his teammates. These shorts pick up with Groot still regrowing his body, and all of the crazy adventures he gets into. I Am Groot kicked off the Marvel Animation panel at Comic-Con 2022, which should give fans looks at other animated series such as Spider-Man: Freshman Year and X-Men '97.

The trailer shows Groot interacting with other alien life forms and providing them with nutrients from a leaf that he farts out of his behind. The San Diego Comic-Con panel also revealed that five new Original shorts are also in the works.

A hero of few words returns. 🌱#IAmGroot, a collection of five Original shorts, starts streaming August 10 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/byL1nVD8bV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

James Gunn previously confirmed that I Am Groot is not a part of his Guardians of the Galaxy saga. "They are animated shorts so not necessarily part of the Guardians saga," Guardians helmer and I Am Groot producer James Gunn confirmed on Twitter in June. In a follow-up tweet, Gunn added that the shorts are "canon to themselves, I'd think."

I Am Groot is just the latest in animated efforts from Marvel Studios, joining What If...? as the only two cartoon efforts from the outfit to date. Soon, they'll be joined by Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and X-Men '97.

"I think if I told you about our animated plans, it would blow your mind," Marvel Studios Animation head Brad Winderbaum previously told ComicBook.com.

"I mean, you're completely unbounded from any sort of rules, which is both the most exciting and the most daunting thing about it, because then you have to create your own rules," he continued. "But I mean, it really is, in many ways, the purest interpretation of the imagination of the people behind it. There's an element of chaos in all things. There's an element of chaos in animation. Certainly a major factor in live action. Filmmaking is chaos. And how things don't go as planned and how you end up ultimately with a whole different set of tools than you thought you had going in. In an animation, kind of get to work with this infinite canvas where anything you want can be achieved. And if you can conceive it, you can do it. If you can dream it, you can do it."The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while I Am Groot hits the platform on August 10th. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has yet to receive a release date.

