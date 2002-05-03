Iman Vellani Reveals Her Favorite Spider-Man

Marvel Studios has been on a tremendous streak ever since the release of Avengers: Endgame and not even the Covid-19 pandemic could stop them. The studio has already released every single project they said they would released during their 2019 San Diego Comic-Con panel with a majority of them being a success. The studio recently wrapped up the almost perfect first season of Ms. Marvel, and now the series star is opening up about all things Marvel. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani held an AMA on Reddit earlier today where the actress answered all sorts of questions about her role and Marvel as a whole. Some fans were wondering who her favorite Spider-Man was and her answer may or may not surprise you.

Most Marvel fans grew up with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man being the only wall-crawler they knew and it seems like that statement remains true for the Ms. Marvel star. "I'm emotionally attached to Tobey, but i love all of them." Even though she doesn't dismiss them entirely it seems that Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield are a little lower on the actresses power ranking.

During the final minutes of the season finale of Ms. Marvel, it is revealed that the reason Kamala can access her superpowers is because of a mutation in her genetics. In this moment, the iconic X-Men animated series theme song plays, confirming that the character is indeed a mutant. Within the same AMA, Vellani recently broke her silence on the substantial reveal.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the Inhumans. Black Bolt is my father. But I do think the MCU is in a very different place than the comics were, and so we were actually able to go this way with Kamala, and, to be fair, the original intent for the comic character WAS to make her a mutant, so I am over the moon that this is real and we could make it happen," Vellani revealed. "Sana Amanat and I were freaking out; every single brain cell exploded when we found out we can do this. I was literally refreshing the ep 6 discussion thread on here until someone finallyyyy mentioned it."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. All episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Disney+!

