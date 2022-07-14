Ms. Marvel Star Breaks Silence Since Mutant Reveal

Marvel Studios hit a home run with their series focusing on Ms. Marvel. Ms. Marvel has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score out of any Marvel Cinematic Universe project, and the general consensus is that everyone loves Kamala Khan. The series has officially released all six episodes of season one, with the last one featuring some pretty major reveals. During the final minutes of the season finale, it is revealed that the reason Kamala can access the noor is because of a mutation in her genetics. While this happens, the iconic X-Men animated series theme plays, confirming that the character is indeed a mutant. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani recently held an AMA on Reddit where she broke her silence on the big reveal.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the Inhumans. Black Bolt is my father. But I do think the MCU is in a very different place than the comics were, and so we were actually able to go this way with Kamala, and, to be fair, the original intent for the comic character WAS to make her a mutant, so I am over the moon that this is real and we could make it happen," Vellani revealed. "Sana Amanat and I were freaking out; every single brain cell exploded when we found out we can do this. I was literally refreshing the ep 6 discussion thread on here until someone finallyyyy mentioned it."

Vellani goes on to reveal how happy she is with this change and how big of an X-Men fan she is. The actress also made a very good point that Kamala Khan was originally intended to be a mutant in the comics before she was ultimately made an Inhuman.

"Honestly, I'm very happy we went this route," the actress continued. "I'm a huge X-Men fan and what an incredible honour to be the first official mutant in the mcu!!! It was the original intent for the comic character anyway."

"I respect both! I love the comics to death and I love what we have done. Both mediums are very different, an I think that certain things like the powers have to be reimagined to fit a larger scale live action series but I think our show still stays true to those core themes and the tone from its source material, which is the only thing that should matter." The Ms. Marvel star added.

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. All episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Disney+!

What do you think about Ms. Marvel being a mutant? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!