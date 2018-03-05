This Infinity Gauntlet Coffee Mug is Your Third Best Option

Last week, a massive first wave of Avengers: Infinity War products became available to order, but the most coveted of these items were the Infinity Gauntlets from Hot Toys and Hasbro (see more about those below). Depending on how you feel about the price and wearability of your Infinity Gauntlet, the ranking of those two gauntlets are interchangeable in the #1 and #2 spots. However, this coffee mug is a lock for the #3 spot on the Infinity Gauntlet list.

You can pre-order the Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet mug right here for $21.99 with free shipping. It also has one feature that the other Infinity Gauntlets don’t have – a genuine ability to give you power when you pair it with coffee.

In case you missed the original announcement, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is, amazingly enough, still available to purchase for the standard $99.99 at the time this post was written. We suggest that you head on over to Entertainment Earth and grab it immediately. This is a golden opportunity to grab one before the markups start.

The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

Finally, Hot Toys’ Infinity Gauntlet is avaialble to pre-order right here for a whopping $930. That’s certainly not cheap, but you are getting a masterpiece of craftsmanship that stands approximately 28-inches tall, and comes equipped with an LED light-up function with two lighting modes (which include light-on effect and breathing light effect for the six Infinity Stones), multi-layered metallic painting with weathering effects, and a specially designed custom base with movie logo.

