Leaked ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Photos Reveal a Showdown With Davos

It seems that Danny Rand, the Immortal Iron Fist played by Finn Jones on the Marvel Netflix series, is headed for another showdown with his old friend from K’un Lun and comic book archenemy Davos, the Steel Serpent.

New photos from the filming of Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two show Jones’ Iron First battling it out with Davos, played by Sacha Dhawan.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Danny Rand and Davos grew up as friends in the mystical city of K’un Lun. Rand earned the right to become K’un Lun’s defender, the Iron Fist, and he and Davos defended the city’s gate together until Danny mysteriously disappeared, leaving the gate unguarded. Davos eventually went searching for Danny in New York City but was surprised to find that the Iron Fist was hesitant to take the lives of agents of the Hand, his sworn enemy. Disappointed and frustrated with what he considered to be Danny’s betrayal, Davos was last seen brokering an alliance with Joy Meachum to destroy Danny.

Iron Fist was later seen fulfilling his oath to fight the Hand alongside Jessica Jones, Daredevil, and Luke Cage in Marvel’s The Defenders. Iron Fist will make an appearance in the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage, and showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker hopes that he can answer some fans’ prayers.

“It doesn’t bother me that people have criticized Iron Fist on his series and on The Defenders,” Coker said. “I’m arrogant enough to think that Iron Fist appearing on our show has a different sensibility. And so, it’s like—that’s the thing—I’m not dissuaded by that because Iron Fist, I think, is a dope character. And I think when you see Iron Fist within the realm of Luke Cage, and the way that we do things, I think—hopefully—that people are going to come to appreciate the character differently, and hopefully that swagger that he’ll get from appearing in the Luke Cage universe will carry over into [Iron Fist Season 2].”

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two is now filming.

Marvel’s Luke Cage will be released June 22nd on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel and Netflix projects include The Punisher Season Two, Daredevil Season Three, and Jessica Jones Season Three.