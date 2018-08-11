‘Iron Man 3’ Actor Reveals the Fate of His Character After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap

Avengers: Infinity War featured nearly every hero that has previously appeared in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, with Thanos‘ use of the Infinity Gauntlet leaving a devastating impact on the entire universe. In the months since its release, fans have been wondering about the fates of many supporting characters who have appeared in various films, with multiple theories emerging about who lived and who died. Adam Pally, who played Gary in Iron Man 3, thinks that his character survived the horrific ordeal.

“I do think that Gary’s survived the snap. And that’s what I’ve been pitching to Marvel – is that there’s no one left. Why not have Gary don that Iron Man costume?” the actor joked to CinemaBlend. “Robert [Downey Jr.] has not called me back. Neither has Joe and Anthony Russo, but I’m not discouraged.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the film, Gary was a giant fan of Iron Man, modeling his facial hair after the Avenger and even getting a tattoo to honor Tony Stark. When Stark found himself without a functioning suit in a small town, he had to find a new way to fight against the Mandarin, allowing Gary to step in and help his idol.

The film itself contained a number of confirmed deaths as individuals turned into dust, yet virtually every character whose fate was undefined has been called into question.

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Laura Harrier is another supporting MCU character who thinks she survived the ordeal.

“Did Liz disappear into dust? I think she’s around,” Harrier revealed to CinemaBlend. “I think she’s sticking around. She’s tough.”

At first analysis, it would seem as though the characters that met their demise were chosen at random, though producer Trinh Tran confirmed that a lot of thought went into who survived and why.

“We were meticulous about each of the characters and spent a lot of time discussing how each character’s death would affect future films,” Tran told ComicBook.com. ‘”The snap’ was always part of our story discussions from go. We all agreed Thanos needed that iconic moment, and definitely used the comics as a reference point. We had [Josh] Brolin, in mocap, snap his finger on the day. Many other filmmaking aspects went into creating the iconic moment. The build-up to the snap was just as important as the snap itself.”

Fans will have to catch the new Avengers film on May 3, 2019 to see who survived the event.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Digital platforms and lands on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theaters.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Do you think Gary the cameraman survived the snap? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T CinemaBlend]