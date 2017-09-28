Here’s How ‘Marvel Legacy’ Sets Up The Search For Iron Man

Tony Stark was resigned to the sidelines in Secret Empire, but Marvel Legacy #1 opens the door for a big return.

Spoilers incoming for Marvel Legacy #1, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

Thanks to the events of Civil War II, Tony Stark has been lying in a technological cocoon of his own design in a comatose state. Getting punched through your suit of armor will likely knock someone out for a bit, but thus far he hasn’t awakened from his slumber.

That is, until now. Well, maybe that is… it’s complicated.

In Marvel Legacy #1, Mary Jane Watson, who is currently running Stark Industries alongside Tony’s mother, is called to the Stark Facility in New Jersey. When she gets there the staff and security alert her to the fact that the containment unit is, well, empty. You might assume they can just go to the security cameras, but as of an hour before, Stark was still sleeping away.

The technician who is overseeing his quarters reveals there were no fluctuations his bio-signs and no trace of anything or anyone entering the room. In short, Tony has just completely vanished, despite being in a place where that is supposed to be impossible.

This storyline will pick up in Invincible Iron Man #593, where Ironheart, Mary Jane, and Victor Von Doom all have their reasons for wanting Stark found. Writer Brian Michael Bendis recently revealed to IGN that Stark will return, but left the “how” pretty vague.

“Yes,” Bendis said. “But in what shape? Or size? Or armor?”

Fans got to see Stark in A.I. form during Secret Empire, but that version was destroyed by Hydra Captain America. Could another version of that be in the offing? Or will Stark return in a completely different way? Answers await in Invincible Iron Man, and you can find the description for the next issue below.

Invincible Iron Man #593

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Penciled by Stefano Caselli

Cover by Adi Granov

THE SEARCH FOR TONY STARK

Continuing directly out of the pages of Marvel Legacy #1 and the transformative events of Generations!

Tony Stark has vanished! The mystery deepens as Stark friends and foes must decide, finally, who will wield the power of Iron Man! All the contenders are in position, and all the armor is polished. There can only be one Armored Avenger! The path to the most startling Iron Man story ever begins here!