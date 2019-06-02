Heartbreaking New Photo of Iron Man and Rescue in Avengers: Endgame Will Leave You Sobbing

A month after Avengers: Endgame premiered in theaters, many fans are still reeling over the sacrifices made by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, especially when it comes to Tony Stark. But fans did get one last epic battle with the Iron Man, including a team up with his wife Pepper Potts in an epic new suit of Rescue armor. Now, an amazing new photo has surfaced that will likely bring up all of those emotions once again.

Marvel Studios’ art department member Liz Georgoff posted a new photo on her Instagram that was taken for promotional purposes for Avengers: Endgame. In that photo, Georgoff poses in the Rescue armor and embraces Iron Man. It’s a heartbreaking image in the context of the film, and you can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unknown if Marvel Studios will ever officially release this photo, nor what the context is for its purpose. None the less, we are very thankful for Georgoff actually posting it as it gives us another reason to celebrate Marvel’s first couple once again.

Avengers: Endgame serves as the end of an era for the Stark family, as Paltrow revealed she was retiring from the Marvel Cinematic Universe shortly before the film’s release.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow told Variety. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

She did leave open the door for a cameo, though, should an upcoming Marvel Studios movie ever have need for Pepper Potts.

“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” Paltrow said. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

As far as Robert Downey Jr. is concerned, don’t expect him to return as Iron Man in any capacity. Avengers: Endgame writer Christopher Markus explained that Tony’s family life in the film brought his character full circle.

“That’s the life he’s been striving for, Markus told the NY Times. “Are he and Pepper going to get together? Yes. They got married, they had a kid, it was great. It’s a good death. It doesn’t feel like a tragedy. It feels like a heroic, finished life.”

As Thanos himself said, no resurrections.

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters.