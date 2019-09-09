Does Spider-Man Leaving MCU Change Avengers Tower Plans?

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown itself to be capable of one personality trait, that trait is patience. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige knows how to leverage fan anticipation and build onto it without ever showing too many cards too quickly. This might be why Avengers Tower has not undergone a facelift in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since being sold in Spider-Man: Homecoming — a movie which came out more than two years ago. Still, one can’t help but wonder if the creatives were playing it safe, having a big plan for Avengers Tower which are going to be scrapped if Sony and Disney do indeed part ways after collaborating for Spider-Man movies.

When Avengers Tower was revealed as sold in Homecoming, the knee-jerk reaction from Marvel fans was that Norman Osborn had to be moving in. Why else would such a change occur specifically in a Spider-Man movie? Well, sure, he’s one of the only characters from the big screen Marvel world with a story taking place in New York, but it also just fit too well. Spider-Man was thought to be set up for at least a trilogy of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a trilogy of other appearances, as well (Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame). With the cliffhanger which Spider-Man: Far From Home offered up earlier this summer, there were definitely future plans for the titular wallcrawler within the MCU pending a future deal between two major corporations.

Far From Home went ahead and teased some construction on Avengers Tower, promising a soon-to-be-revealed change of scenery for Tony Stark’s former HQ. This, of course, would also mean Peter Parker’s MCU story would continue to be affected by Robert Downey Jr.’s popular character, even years after the character had stopped appearing in MCU movies following an untimely death in Avengers: Endgame. The thought probably irks the fans who have been rooting for Spider-Man to become more of an individual without so much of an influence from Iron Man but it actually fits the mold of what we’ve seen from the character so far very well.

So, did the Marvel creative team carefully hold back the reveal of Avengers Tower’s new owner being revealed because they weren’t sure if there would be any future involvement of Spider-Man and his characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It certainly seems like a strong possibility.

“I didn’t see a sign there yet,” Feige cleverly told ComicBook.com in June while discussing Far From Home. “How awesome is it seeing him swing around at the end of that movie, and with the web wings glide through a under-construction version of Avengers Tower?” Ah, the ole answering a question with a question trick. No one does it better than the genius that is Kevin Feige.

If Avengers Tower was going to be stamped with OSCORP when Spider-Man seemed to have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems there is one satisfying audible: the Baxter Building.

Marvel Studios has now taken complete control of the Fantastic Four characters following Disney’s purchase of Fox in 2018. This means their Baxter Building HQ is all but inevitable with only time standing between fans and seeing it in the MCU’s New York skyline. Of course, the building can turn out to be anything, really. At the same time, it can turn out to be nothing. Maybe Sony and Disney come to terms down the line and it ends up being OSCORP, after all.

For now, though, you can’t help but wonder if Avengers Tower was originally going to become OSCORP’s evil HQ — and we might never end up seeing.

