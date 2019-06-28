Jake Gyllenhaal’s Sean Paul Hot Take Goes Viral

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland are earning rave reviews for their roles in Marvel’s newest MCU film Spider-Man: Far From Home, but they are also immensely entertaining on the Far From Home press tour. Take for instance their latest interview on BBC 1, where we learn that Gyllenhaal isn’t just a fan of playing characters like Mysterio, but is also a huge fan of Sean Paul, and will not take someone bad mouthing the artist in any way. That isn’t the only delightful part of the Unpopular Opinion segment though, as he also does a hilarious Sean Paul impression, and fans are loving it.

This all started when a fan named Brandon called into the show and said: “Sean Paul is MASSIVELY OVERRATED!” Gyllenhaal was not having it, saying “Hang up on him. Sean Paul makes every song better he’s in. Absolutely, no, he’s a genius. There’s not a song he’s on, a remix that he’s on that isn’t good.”

At that point, the host played some classic Sean Paul songs and features, including Get Busy and Clean Bandit’s Rockabye, and Gyllenhaal was quickly bopping to the song, though Holand was more impressed with how quickly they pulled the song out of thin air.

Jake Gyllenhaal doing Sean Paul ad libs is guaranteed to brighten up your day. pic.twitter.com/WTUFif05EO — Amon Warmann (@awarmann) June 27, 2019

“There’s not a moment that he comes on the radio that you’re not like ‘c’mon! He makes driving fun,” Gyllenhaal said. “I don’t care what you’re doing. You can be stuck in traffic and he comes on and you want to dance. Doesn’t matter. Totally disagree. That is an unpopular opinion. Now I understand the game.”

At that point, the interviewer had to agree with Gyllenhaal and played Sia’s Cheap Thrills song featuring Paul to end the segment. Gyllenhaal was pumped, which surprised Holland, who didn’t peg Gylennhaal for a Cheap Thrills fan but also realized he said “tis” quite a bit during the interview.

As the song starts Gyllenhaal starts to do some of Sean Paul’s ad libs, singing “up wit it girl, Sia!” Holland is loving it, and Gyllenhaal does a few more before letting the song play, saying “it really gets better later on.”

