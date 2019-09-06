Jeremy Renner is Missing His Fellow Avengers

Avengers: Endgame star, Jeremy Renner, is not having a great week. The actor best known for playing Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had to shut down his app due to trolls, and now it looks like he’s missing his pals. Renner took to Instagram last night to pay homage to his fellow Avengers, saying he misses them. The actor’s post included a great photo of himself with Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow).

“I am missing the heck out of this crew! Anyone else ? #a6 #🏹 #🕷@chrishemsworth,” Renner wrote.

While Hemsworth has yet to comment on the post (Johansson isn’t on Instagram), plenty of other people chimed in:

“Find someone who looks at you the way Chris Hemsworth looks at Jeremy Renner,” @marvelousactors wrote.

“Some People Move On….. But Not Us,” @single_man_me quoted.

“Jeremy’s the only one posting about Avengers a lot y’all notice that? I think he misses it the most,” @aceuvspades pointed out.

Renner may be missing his Marvel cast members, but his tenure as Hawkeye isn’t over. Renner is set to appear in the upcoming Hawkeye series from Disney+ in which Kate Bishop will be trained to take over the role. However, it’s unclear if Renner will continue once the torch as been passed.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said during a convention appearance earlier this year. “But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully, I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

