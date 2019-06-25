Krysten Ritter Is Ready for More Jessica Jones

An era has come to an end for Marvel Television fans. It seems like it was not long ago when Daredevil kicked off Netflix’s superhero universe, but those good times have come to an end. As fans know well, Jessica Jones brought the world to a close this month, but fans should never say never.

It turns out Krysten Ritter would be more than happy to return to the character! All she needs is the chance to make such a visit.

Recently, Ritter responded to rumors which suggested she was unwilling to reprise the role if asked. The actress took to Twitter to assuage such fears and said she would play Jessica Jones again ASAP.

I would play JJ again in a HEARTBEAT – she’s the coolest character ever and I love her! Hey, you never know what the future holds 🤪 As for now I’m so proud of the long run & the deep character work I got to do. It’s been a dream and never say never! https://t.co/donjfIgjvp — krysten ritter (@Krystenritter) June 24, 2019

“I would play JJ again in a HEARTBEAT – she’s the coolest character ever and I love her! Hey, you never know what the future holds,” she wrote.

“As for now I’m so proud of the long run & the deep character work I got to do. It’s been a dream and never say never!”

This comment comes not long after an interview with Ritter went live on TV Line. It was there the actress said she doesn’t believe she will play Jessica Jones again and feels comfortable with where she took the character.

“Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so,” Ritter admitted. “I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.”

It looks like Ritter is at peace with the loss of Jessica Jones, but she would not hesitate to revisit the character under the right circumstances. This sentiment seems to be shared my most of the stars who were part of the Marvel-Netflix universe. In fact, the Kingpin himself in a recent interview the whole Daredevil cast wishes they were back on set to film a fourth season and hopes they’ll get the chance to do so in the future.

“[The cancellation] kind of [left] us all in this uninformed, weird place. You ask any actor on this show if they want to do it again if they had the chance and they’re going to say yes, because the experience was so fun and inventive, and the characters are so strong,” the actor told the Daily Mail.

“I feel the same way as everybody involved, not just the actors but the crew, and even Jeph Loeb over at Marvel, we miss it, we want to do that show.”

Jessica Jones Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available through the streaming platform.