Deadpool & Wolverine Director Explains Cameo Wishlist

Deadpool & Wolverine's director talked about the various cameos in the movie and how they came to be. Entertainment Weekly had the chance to catch up with Shawn Levy as he's getting ready to unite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the same MCU movie. A lot of the online discussion surrounding this movie has revolved around the idea of multiple former Marvel actors reprising fan-favorite roles from the 2000s X-Men franchise. Levy argues that all of these Easter eggs and appearances organically occur within the story.

A big example of Aaron Stanford's return as Pyro in the trailer. Expect more stuff like that. But, also believe that Reynolds, Jackman and Marvel Studios are poised to really swing for the fences this summer. Take a look at what the filmmaker had to say.

"I'll say we didn't start off with a wishlist," Levy smirked when asked about the Internet frenzy over cameos. "From the day we started devising this Deadpool and Wolverine story, we let the story dictate the characters, not the other way around. Aaron and his return as Pyro was an outgrowth of that, and that applies to pretty much all the characters you'll see in the movie."

Deadpool & Wolverine Has No "Marvel Homework"

One of the biggest stumping points for this movie in the early days of its marketing campaign has been the lack of "homework." Levy told The Associated Press that fans could feel free to roll in for Deadpool & Wolverine without feeling like they'd need to see every single piece of Marvel content out there to understand it. (It's a neat marketing trick, but the movie is built off a lot of the Fox X-Men Marvel universe and undoubtedly being familiar with some of those movies will enhance the experience.) Still, fans are over the moon with the declaration as they're going to make this the biggest Marvel movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"I was a good student in school. I'll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," Levy told the Associated Press in a previous interview. "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn't want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

